Local News

Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2021

13WMAZ is your place to follow Central Georgia stars on Early Signing Day
Credit: Marvin James

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day.

WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?

The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.

Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.

WHEN DID EARLY SIGNING DAY BECOME A THING?

We're entering year five of this three-day window in December, where high school seniors can officially sign with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

LIVE UPDATES

Stay with 13WMAZ for live updates for all of the student athlete signees.

Macon County High School

Marcus Sanders Junior - Georgia Southern University

Credit: Marvin James

