LIST | Central Georgia early voting locations by county

Here's where you can go and cast your ballot starting Oct. 12.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, Georgians can cast their ballot for the November 3 general election at early voting locations around the state.

Where and what time early voting locations are open is determined by county officials.

If you're interested in voting early in-person, see below for your county's availability (in alphabetical order).

And remember, you can only go to a polling site in the county you're registered in.

The early voting period runs Oct. 12-30, with mandatory Saturday voting for all counties taking place on Oct. 24.

Some counties don't start until Oct. 13 because of Columbus Day, like Houston County, so verify your early voting location is open before going.

Baldwin

Baldwin County Government Building at 1601 N. Columbia Street, Suite 110

Bibb

Bibb County Board of Elections at 2525 Pio Nono Ave

Elaine Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr

Theron Ussery Park Community Center at 815 N Macon Park Dr

Bleckley

Voter Registration office at 112 N Second St in Cochran

Crawford

Board of Elections at 640 State Hwy 128, Suite 124 in Roberta

Dodge

Dodge County Registrar’s Office at 5016 Courthouse Circle, Suite B in Eastman

Dooly

Vienna Voting Precinct at 402 Hawkinsville Rd in Vienna

Hancock

Youth Center at 12560 Augusta Hwy E in Sparta

Houston

Board of Elections Office at 801 Main St in Perry

Central Georgia Tech Health Sciences building at 71 Cohen Walker Dr in Warner Robins (starting on Oct. 19)

Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center at 233 N. Houston Rd in Warner Robins (starting Oct. 19)

Johnson

2484 W Elm St

Jones

Elections Office at 166 Industrial Blvd in Gray

Laurens

Laurens County Board of Registrars office at 117 E Jackson St in Dublin

Macon

Macon County Annex at 100 Macon St in Oglethorpe

Monroe

Registrar’s office at 38 W. Main St in Forsyth

Peach

Byron Municipal Complex at 401 Main St in Byron

Peach County Board of Elections at 205 W Church St in Fort Valley

Pulaski

Community Service Building at 45 N. Lumpkin St. in Hawkinsville

Putnam

Putnam County Administration building at 117 Putnam Dr in Eatonton

Taylor

Registrar’s Office at 1B Ivy St in Butler

Telfair

Registrar’s Office at 91 Telfair Ave., Bldg 3 in McRae

Treutlen

Treutlen County Annex at 650 Second St in Soperton

Twiggs

Twiggs County Courthouse at 425 N Railroad St in Jeffersonville

Washington

Board of Elections building at 117 Jones St in Sandersville

Wheeler

Community Center at 16 W. Forest Ave, STE 101 in Alamo

Wilcox

Wilcox County Registrar’s Office at 377 College Street in Abbeville

Wilkinson

Wilkinson County Elections Office at 100 Bacon Street, Room 133 in Irwinton