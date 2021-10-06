Central Georgia Eats Rewind: These are the 5 restaurants you went crazy for in 2021

We’re looking back and showcasing the restaurants you told us you were most excited about in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of new restaurants opened across the region this year and overcame a lot between COVID, challenges with staffing, and difficulty finding products amid kinks in the supply chain.

We’re looking back and showcasing the restaurants you told us you were most excited about in Central Georgia. The list was compiled based on social media activity and website traffic throughout the year. In no particular order...

VIBEZ, which is co-owned by Central Georgia native and Tennessee Titan Bud Dupree, opened over the summer and proved to be a popular brunch and late-night food spot.

The menu is extensive and has pretty much anything you could ask for, from shrimp and grits to lamb chops and jerk ribs.

The drink menu is also noteworthy with a handful of specialty drinks, including three that you can get in a 52-oz. Go Big size.

The Sweet Couple ATL in north Macon is one of the most recent additions to the restaurant scene in Central Georgia and it was also one of the most talked about.

What sets them apart is that everything is cooked in small batches, and the owners are adjusting the menu as people tell them what they want.

They sell comfort food... think fried chicken, meatloaf, peas, collard greens, dressing, peach cobbler, mac-and-cheese, and other traditional Southern foods.

If you’ve got a craving for some Chicago-style fried fish and chicken, but don't want to hop a plane to visit 'the Windy City,' you can head to JJ Fish & Chicken in Macon.

The first location on Spring Street was so popular that a 2nd location opened on Pio Nono Avenue in December.

The restaurant has fried tilapia, catfish filet, whole catfish, trout and flounder. They have fried chicken breast, wings, tenders, legs and thighs, too. The food is all topped off with a white lemon pepper seasoning.

Interest in a sit-down Italian restaurant in downtown Macon started strong in spring and has seemingly kept up throughout the year as people keep looking for this story months later.

You can build your own pasta for lunch or enjoy a heartier pasta dish for dinner; like lobster ravioli, chicken parmesan, or pasta Bolognese.

You want an appetizer too? They have arancini, large meatballs, and toasted ravioli. The must-try dessert is the limoncello cake.

OK, so... The Grill has been open since the 1940s, but we'd be remiss if we didn't include them on the list after their burger was named the best burger in the whole state!

It was immediately clear that Central Georgians already knew that though, based on comments and how quickly it racked up views online (and still is, we might add).

The burger is made "all the way" with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, a fried egg, bacon, and pimento cheese.

Owner Paula Nixon says people drive from all over to come try it. As for why she thinks it takes the top spot?

"We have good meat and we have a good cook... what's a better combination?"