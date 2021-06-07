The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above-average hurricane season for the Atlantic this year

MACON, Ga. — Many of the EMA directors in Central Georgia say their counties have been preparing even before Tropical Storm Elsa was on the radar.

"What I always tell everybody is it only takes one storm to really impact us, so whether it's the one storm of the entire season or the tenth storm of the entire season, if it impacts you, it can be very, very hard for us to recover from and deal with, so we're going to take them as they come," said Macon-Bibb EMA director, Spencer Hawkins.

In May, forecasters predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

"It's a very, very good guess. They put all their science behind it. Really see what they're looking for. This is what they've forecasted for a slightly above average season," Hawkins said.

Because of this, many Central Georgia EMA directors started preparing before the hurricane season officially started June 1.

Telfair County EMA Director Lee Conner says they've been working to upgrade their generators and secure funding from GEMA.

"The county has done a good job of upgrading equipment over the past few years to try to stay ahead of these summer storms," Conner said.

Several EMA directors 13 WMAZ spoke with say they've focused, especially this year, on educating folks on emergency preparedness.

"We're encouraging our citizens to go ahead and make sure they get Code Red and get weather warns through our local system and making sure they have some battery operated radio or weather radio," said Crisp County Sheriff and EMA Director, Billy Hancock.

"We're going to keep talking preparedness, making sure you have an emergency preparedness plan, builds their emergency kit, and stays informed on the MBC Alert Emergency Notification System," Hawkins said.

