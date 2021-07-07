'It's busy in this office': Central Georgia EMA directors track the tropics

Baldwin County EMA Director Wayne Johnson says you should have a plan for every storm, even if you don’t think it’s going to be serious

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve been keeping a close eye on Elsa and the tropics at 13WMAZ, and so have emergency management directors across Central Georgia.

“It’s busy in this office,” said Jones County EMA director, Don Graham.

Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Elsa have been keeping EMA directors very busy this year. Graham says they’ve been tracking Elsa closely.

“We'll see some good rain that we need, but you gotta think about the ground softening up, trees falling, losing power,” said Graham.

He says although Central Georgia probably won’t see the worst of Elsa, they still should stay alert.

“Remember when the storms and evacuations occur down south of us, meaning down into Florida, the Florida Keys, Alabama, the folks in that area have to evacuate,” said Graham.

Central Georgia is one of the first places they evacuate to.

“We’ve got to prepare for that. Your shelters, your hotels and motels,” said Graham.

They’ve been getting shelters ready just in case evacuations need to happen. Graham says emergency management is trained to prepare for the worst, and that you should be too.

“You never know, these storms can change track at any minute,” said Wayne Johnson.

Johnson is the EMA director in Baldwin County and says you should have a plan for every storm even if you don’t think it’s going to be serious.

“Have a designated meeting area, know your evacuation routes, have a 3-day supply of non-perishable items, water, food medicine, important documents, insurance papers,” said Johnson.

Both EMA directors say it’s important you don’t forget about your pets if you must evacuate. Have an extra copy of their vaccinations in a safe place that’s easy to access. Most evacuation centers won’t let them in without proof of their shots.

Baldwin and Jones County have a Code Red weather warning system where you can see all of their severe weather updates.

To access Jones County's system, click here. To access Baldwin County's system, click here.