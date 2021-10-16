Central Georgia enjoys last weekend of Georgia National Fair

You can catch live performances from The Grapevine and Rumba Latina. Plus, there’s animals, magic shows and exhibits on top of the rides and all the food.

PERRY, Ga. — If you haven’t been to the Georgia National Fair yet, you’ve got one last weekend to do it.

It costs $15 for most people to get into the gates. The fair opens at 10 a.m.

Even has the event comes to a close, hundreds lines up outside the fair for the last days of fun.

“We always come every year and since it was canceled last year due to the pandemic so I knew it would be a great time and it's our son first time coming down here,” fairgoer Patrick Wilson said.

Everything wraps up tomorrow night with fireworks at 10 p.m.