Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage.

They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.

"Trees, they cause a lot of destruction. They are big and heavy, they are a lot of worry for a lot of customers," Keene said.



Steven Stone lives in Shirley Hills. He moved into the home about three months ago.

"Here in Shirley Hills, we have some older trees and they are much taller and stout. It is a concern about one of them giving way and it really could probably do some serious damage if one of them did," Stone said.

"Doing preventative maintenance on trees, making sure you're not having some rotten trees, or diseased or dying, trees that are leaning towards your house that could potentially be a hazard toward your home," Keene said.



It doesn't end with trees, however. According to insurance company State Farm, you can do a few other things ahead of any storm to protect your property.

Place garbage cans, patio furniture, grills, and anything that could fly away inside your home or garage.

Board up windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood to minimize damage from broken glass, in case of high winds

Macon Water Authority asks people to clear debris and keep it away from drains, inlets, grates, and pipes. Their crews will are working to clear out debris and blockages in the stormwater system.