Central Georgia experts offer tips to keep pets from being petrified of fireworks

Animal control says they get very busy after the Fourth of July

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Fireworks will happen all weekend in scheduled shows and probably around your neighborhood, but Jessica McAbee with Warner Robins Animal Control says fireworks are downright frightening for pets.

"It's going to sound like a gunshot," she described. "They definitely know something's not right and all they know is to take cover and go and hide and get away from that threat."

McAbee has almost two decades of experience in animal control, and she says their numbers shoot up after the Fourth of July holiday.

"It takes us until about Labor Day to get calmed back down and get to a decent number," she calculated.

That's because when an animal is scared, they will go to great lengths to survive.

"They can scale a six-foot fence, but then again, I've seen a situation where a dog after the fireworks just busted through a wooden fence terrified and the owners were hours and hours away," she recalled.

McAbee says Thundershirts are effective.

Crate your pet during the time that fireworks are going off.

And you can talk to your veterinarian about medication.

"I would recommend not leaving them unattended -- bring them inside, especially if you're going to go somewhere and not be at home to take care of them or have somebody watch them," she recommended.

Be sure your dog or cat has a microchip, too. That way they won't have to spend too much time behind a fence with sad puppy dog eyes.