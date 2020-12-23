As hospitals across Central Georgia receive COVID-19 vaccines, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still waiting.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — As hospitals across Central Georgia begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still waiting.

Two Central Georgians who have a loved one in a nursing home say they're hoping the vaccine is a step towards getting families back together inside the doors.

Both Nannette Coleman and Kimberly Sexton say this pandemic has been extremely difficult for their families.

Coleman has an 83-year-old grandmother who lives at Summer Hill Senior Community in Perry. She says her family misses the regular visitation, but the home has allowed some window and plastic tent visits.

"It's just, we want to be able to hug her. I mean, that's the biggest thing and just be able to have that more one-on-one visit, where we can hold her hand and just the touch," she said.

Sexton has a 70-year-old uncle at Phoenix at Lake Joy in Warner Robins. She says Phoenix has allowed outside visits with two people at a time, but this has been tough for her large family.

"He's the glue of our family, and so many people wanted to see him, so it made it difficult for us to see him regularly because we were rotating with the family," she said.

Both Coleman and Sexton hope that as some residents and staff begin to receive the vaccine, they'll be able to get back inside more often to see the people they care about.

"We do hope that with this and some of the you know, caregivers that decide to take it that we are able to get back to some type of normal," said Coleman.

"Hopefully with the vaccine coming, we will be able to hug our loved ones once again," said Sexton.

Most nursing homes in Houston County are unsure of the exact date for vaccinations to start, but administrator at Summerhill Senior Living Community, Phil Garner, says they are partnered with CVS to receive the vaccine and it should begin within the next two weeks.