Central Georgia families face issues renewing governmental food assistance benefits

Families across the state are facing big delays through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

MACON, Ga. — Inflation has hit our bank accounts hard over the last few years. Now, families across the state are facing another issue -- big delays through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

With the uncertainty of everything ranging from pump prices to grocery costs, the last thing many people want to face is the chance of not having hot meals on the table.

Numerous families contacted 13WMAZ to say their SNAP benefits didn't get to them.

Vertisha Howard says she used to get government food benefits and has relatives that still do. She says when she was getting SNAP, she faced a lot of challenges to get it renewed.

"You call down to your social worker, she's never there. You have to call her supervisor for her to return your phone call," says Howard.

That's half of the battle. The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees SNAP, told our Atlanta sister station 11Alive the state is experiencing a backlog impacting tens of thousands of renewals.

"The government is supposed to be helping my family members," says Howard.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) says they're working to fill open positions and put new technology in place.

"That's the problem they keep saying, 'understaffed,'" says Howard.

DHS adds that federal rules and red tape are slowing down the process. Right now, they aren't sure when applications will be processed. If you're waiting you can check your status on the Georgia Gateway website to see if any relief may be on the way.