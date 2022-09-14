Central Georgia family honors son with memorial ATV ride

Deputy Michael Norris died in the line of duty responding to a call in 2014

CULLODEN, Ga. — It's been 8 years since Bennett and Fran Norris lost their son, Michael Norris in the line of duty. They say they try not to remember the day he passed but remember the good times.

"I just remember enjoying hunting and fishing with Michael. And four-wheeling but we enjoyed hunting both of us. The Wednesday before Michael was killed, we went on a dove hunt together. That's one thing I'll always remember," his father, Bennett Norris said.

On September 13, 2014, deputy Michael Norris and another deputy were responding to a man who was armed and suicidal. Both deputies were shot but Michael did not survive. Michael's mother, Fran, says remember the day is never easy.

"Yesterday was, I think, the hardest because yesterday at 5:45 p.m. was when he answered that call," she said.

To honor their son, they've held an annual ATV ride in his memory. Fran says this is something Michael "would have enjoyed" because he loved ATV riding growing up.

After Michael passed the Norris' told 13WMAZ someone created the Deputy Michael Norris Memorial Fund. They use the funds to raise money for Monroe County graduates who want to pursue an education in public safety. They also use the fund to donate money to the Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors also known as C.O.P.S.

"It supports families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty," Bennett Norris said.

Bennett Norris said last year gave out five $2,000 scholarships. They also have another fundraiser in October at the Forsyth Golf Club. The family says their son was fun to be around and they know he is watching over them.