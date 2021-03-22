Good to grow: Central Georgia festivals plan to restart throughout the spring

Festivals across the region are slowly coming back after a year hampered by the start of the COVID pandemic

MACON, Ga. — They say good things come to those who wait, and that might be true if festival season is your favorite time of year in Central Georgia.

After a year of shutdowns and health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, events are slowly beginning to grow back across the region.

The Cherry Blossom Festival may be underway now in Macon, but others are waiting in the wings this spring, starting with the Perry Dogwood Festival.

This year’s Dogwood Festival will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 10, and noon to 5 p.m. on April 11.

There will be a Balloon Rally at the East Gate that Friday-Sunday, and the Dogwood Derby will be at 10 a.m. that Saturday on Carroll Street in downtown Perry. For more information on the Dogwood Festival, click here.

This year’s Georgia Strawberry Festival will be held in Reynolds on April 24. It promises a packed schedule starting with a 5K run and Berry Blast Ball Tournament, and transitioning into several cake walks and the strawberry pie eating contest in the afternoon.

Crawford County's Jug Fest is scheduled for May 15.

A new event will be happening this year at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. May Days on the Midway event is scheduled for May 20-31. The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival. Admission will be free, with armbands and ride tickets available on-site.

The Forsythia Festival in Monroe County is also mounting a comeback, although the 2021 edition will be held in May rather than March like in previous years. It will be the weekend of May 22-23, and there will be enhanced safety measures to slow the spread of COVID.

The 35th Annual Georgia Peach Festival – home of the ‘world’s largest peach cobbler’ -- will take place right before the start of summer. The first part of the shared festival will be in Fort Valley on June 4-5 and then in Byron on June 12.

