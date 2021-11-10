Central Georgia FFA students look forward to livestock competitions with an audience

Even though the pandemic forced the fair to shut down in 2020, fairground leaders did let students show their livestock without spectators.

PERRY, Ga. — Students in Future Farmers of America (FFA) are another group of people welcoming back the Georgia National Fair this year.

The fair is a big deal to them since months of hard work with their livestock culminates with competitions and shows.

In the South, fall may be best known for two things – football and the fair. You could argue that students with FFA, like Margie Knapek, put in just as much hard work.

“It takes about four hours a day for the two of them with washing, blowing, drying, conditioning and exercising…all that kind of stuff,” said Knapek.

She’s talking about her market steer, Pooh Bear, and breeding heifer named Freckles.

The Perry High School senior has more to do than just prepping those bovine buddies, she’s also a livestock ambassador for the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

She’s not only showing her livestock, but she’s also telling visitors about the agriculture industry.

“The Georgia National Fair is a big deal, it’s something we look forward to every year,” said ag teacher, Ashley Denton.

For Denton, the Houston County Young Farmers and FFA advisor, this year will be different.

“I think a little more exciting this time around. Sometimes we say we don't take it for granted, but we probably did take it for granted until last year. I think this fair will be a little bit more special,” said Denton.

While it will be nice to welcome back the crowds and get a shot at winning prizes, what the future farmers are really growing are connections.

“The friendships I’ve made throughout it. The leadership skills, responsibility,” said Knapek.

“Memories we get to have with our students. Memories students get to make with each other,” said Denton.

Knapek is preparing to graduate, so this will be her last year competing. She’s hoping to use her six years of FFA experience to earn a degree in animal science with a possible focus in beef nutrition.