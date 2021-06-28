Central Georgia fireworks stores deal with effects of national shortage

The shortage stems from a slow down of both production and shipping of fireworks since last year's surge in sales.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Freedom Fireworks here in Warner Robins is one of hundreds of fireworks stores across the country seeing the effects of a national fireworks shortage.

Owner Chachi Butler says it started around this time last year, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year, fireworks gave people something to rally around, it gave them an opportunity to do something social distant, it gave them the opportunity to spend time with their family as well as celebrate our independence in the country," he says.

He says for the last few months, the supply of fireworks hasn't been able to keep up with the demand, and it's because of a slowdown of shipping and production.

"Last year, it was such a high demand and the fireworks were being produced in China, to get them here, it was a large jam, but we were ahead of the curve," says Butler.

Butler says all five of the Freedom Fireworks store locations are in good standing when it comes to their shelves being stocked, but they've had to make slight adjustments to prices in order to keep up.

He says despite the change, their signature deal is still in tact.

"We've done everything we can to try not to pass it on to the customers, we did everything by keeping our buy one, get three free special," he says. "We've done everything we can to try to maintain what we've done."