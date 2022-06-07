'Nobody should have to go without food': Middle Georgia Community Food Bank breaks ground for expansion

The project will use around $2 million in COVID-relief funds awarded by Macon-Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — Board members, employees and city leaders came together Wednesday morning off Ocmulgee East Boulevard to break ground for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank expansion.

The food bank serves 24 counties in Central Georgia by providing food to nonprofit programs and their communities.

The expansion will go through three phases. First, they will start with the parking lot before renovating the building inside and outside.

The project is scheduled to start in two or three months.

Horace Holmes Jr. is the President of their board. He says the goal of this expansion is to help more people.

"The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is here for those folks," Horace said. "We want them to know nobody should have to go without food because the food bank is here for them."

The project will use around $2 million in COVID-relief funds awarded by Macon-Bibb County.