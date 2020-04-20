MACON, Ga. — There's just something special about a box of Girl Scout cookies, and just because they're no longer on sale doesn't mean that you can't bestow the gift of samoas or trefoils on a local first responder or healthcare worker.

During their sale, the Central Georgia Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sold 1.5 million boxes of cookies.

Now, as a way to say 'Thank you', they are selling their extra cookies for donation to workers fighting on the front lines of COVID-19

"The least we could do is give them a girl scout cookie, give them a thin mint," says GSHG community engagement manager, Mia Geiger. "It might not be much but we hope it brings a smile to their face."

You can send up to 10 cases of cookies to the hospital or agency of your choice.

All you have to do is email your order to Stephanie Murray with the GSHG at smurray@ gshg.org. Then they will hand deliver your order.

Mia Geiger We want to show our communities that we care! Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia (GSHG) has surplus cookies from our recent cookie sale that can be purchased and delivered to your local hospitals and...

In addition to donating cookies, the GSHG are working to create daily activities for kids stuck at home.

If you want to see more of what they are working on, check the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Facebook page.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp discusses how Georgia could reopen amid COVID-19 fight

RELATED: This 16-year-old spends weekends teaching seniors to use the internet. Now, his work is more important than ever.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.