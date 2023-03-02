Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders

Cookie sales started January 1, and you can still purchase from the Girl Scouts until March 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday.

The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes.

Cookie sales started January 1, and you can still purchase from the Girl Scouts until March 18.

Most cookies are $5 a box, and 65 cents of each dollar made stays with the troop to fund activities, awards, workshops, and events.

Tina Longo says cookie sales are exciting for the girls.

"I think it's great. I mean, it's for the little girls, the Girl Scouts, that it helps them with their projects, and things like that with the money going towards back to the troops, so I know that's got to be exciting for those girls," Longo said.