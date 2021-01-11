Central Georgia golfers tee off at 161st annual Legacy Golf Classic

Folks gathered for a great day of networking and teeing off on the green

MACON, Georgia — With the weather being so nice, Monday was a great day to bring out the golf clubs.

Folks gathered at Idle Hour Club to participate in the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce's 161st Legacy Golf Classic.

Over 100 golfers from 36 business teams participated.

All golfers had the chance to network and have a good time teeing off on the green.

Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce's President and CEO Yvonne Williams says she enjoys seeing everyone come together and have fun.

"People win prizes," Williams said. "They enjoy the networking. These are great golfers that like to participate in the sport, which is very popular in Macon, and at the end of the day, they all celebrate the awards and different prizes."