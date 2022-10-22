Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years

The celebration brought out several people who were excited to be out and about and celebrate Greek culture.

MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate.

Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious authentic Greek dishes.

The festival also serves dessert, featuring well-known traditional Baklava, and other yummy treats.

While people snacked on foods, they could listen to live Greek music and watch dancers from Marietta.

People also had the opportunity to tour the Greek Orthodox Church, and receive tours from Father Theodore about the building and the religion.

In addition to tours, there were also several vendors that had clothes and imported Greek goods, like spices, olive oil, feta, souvenirs, jewelry, and more.

"Everybody is so excited to be back through Covid and past that and out again, being able to listen to Greek music, Greek dance, have food, buy things..it's a great time," said Maria Economy, whon attended.