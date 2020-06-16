MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is still happening this year, but organizers say it will be a bit different than what people are used to.
According to a Facebook post, the annual Greek festival will only have a drive-thru and carry out option.
It's all to protect the public from COVID-19.
The post says the 13th annual festival is scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at 859 First Street in Downtown Macon.
"Opa!," the agency said in the post.
