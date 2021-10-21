Opa! The Central Georgia Greek Festival returns on Friday

Festival organizers say they're happy the event is back after COVID-19 ruined their plans last year

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon's popular fall festivals is making its return Friday.

The Central Georgia Greek Festival took off 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For safety reasons, this year's festival will feature drive-thru and carry-out food only. You can order those traditional meals online or in-person.

It happens at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street in Macon.

Greek Festival co-chair Mike Cantrell says the best part of the festival is fellowship.

"The nicest thing about this festival is the Christian fellowship," said Cantrell. "So many people come here. They're not... they're not, obviously not members of our church, but they're so welcome to come and enjoy a gathering of friends. And we all get to pretend to be Greek for a weekend and it's just kind of fun."

Festival organizers hope to bring back many of their in-person features next year; including music, dancing, shopping and more.