'This is the season to give': Central Georgia group to pay off layaways for less fortunate families

MACON, Ga. — A group in Central Georgia called Layaway Santa is doing it's part to make sure less fortunate children have a Merry Christmas.

Organizer Chris Floore says the best part of all of this is surprising the families.

The group started seven years ago. Since then, they've raised more than $40,000 and paid off hundreds of layaways. Floore says they select different stores each year across Central Georgia.

"We pick the stores by calling them and asking them to let us do this. And if they have a layaway list, and they're willing to let us do it, we go and we pay off as much as we possibly can," Floore said.

Some local businesses are doing their part to support. William Michael Seekins, owner of Famous Mike's on Poplar street, set up a donation drop box at the restaurant. His business has raised hundreds of dollars over the last few years.

"We need to do whatever we can. If it's just a small amount, it affects one person. That's all that matters. I've always said that this is the season to give and not receive," Seekins said.

Floore says all the organizers of Layaway Santa grew up opening gifts as a kid and they know how special that moment is.

"We want to give that same magical morning to other children in our community who might be in need, and take that stress off the parents. They're not going to have to decide between, 'Do I buy the extra gift or do I pay for a light bill'," he said.