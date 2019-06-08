MACON, Ga. — Agricultural Worker Health Day is on Tuesday and several organizations are coming together to host a free health screening fair.

First Choice Primary Care teamed up with the Macon-Bibb Health Department, Ambetter, and Amerigroup to offer free blood pressure checks, glucose tests, health literature and hygiene kits to the public at the Macon State Farmers Market.

“We realize that a lot of the agricultural workers – the farmers – don’t have access to insurance or any type of health care so we’re out here to just provide free health care services,” said Felecia Cornelius, the Outreach Director with First Choice.

First Choice is a community health center that provides primary health services to people who do, and do not, have insurance. Cornelius says First Choice teams up with other organizations every year to host events for National Health Center Week (NHCW). It has four locations in Macon and one in Warner Robins.

“I reached out to Macon State Farmers Market and they received it very well, so we’re grateful that they allowed us to come out here,” Cornelius said

At the event, the organizations provide free blood glucose checks, blood pressure checks and hygiene kits. Each hygiene kit is packed with deodorant, hand sanitizer, cotton swabs, soap, Vaseline, a tooth brush, toothpaste, and dental sticks.

Each organization has its own table at the event and each table is equipped with different health information and resources.

Alexis Marchetti, a Certified Medical Assistant with First Choice, says if anyone’s blood sugar level is alarming or too high for her glucometer to process, she recommends they go to the emergency room or follow up with their doctor.

Vernice Knight, owner of The Shea Butter People at the farmers market, said she stumbled upon the screening event while on the way to her store.

“I saw the sign and I’ve been needing to have a physical,” Knight said. “They did a diabetes test and checked my blood pressure and it was all for free.”

Knight does not have health insurance.

“In the process, I found a clinic that I could go to have regular physicals and checkups,” she said.

A vegetarian herself, Knight says vegans and vegetarians are not "exempt" from health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure. She says she encourages everyone to take advantage of free health screening events when they come around.

“In our communities, there’s such a problem with diabetes, high blood pressure and if you can do some pre-check-ups, pre-examinations before it gets worse. Before something fatal happens,” Knight said.

According to the NHCW website, Agricultural Worker Health Day is a part of the annual NHCW.

“Be aware about what’s going on with your body, you know, your temple,” Knight said. “You do have control over your temple. That’s one thing you have control over and they’re here to help you.”

The website says several NHCW events are scheduled across the country, including health fairs, visits by members of Congress and state officials to local health centers, back-to-school drives, community breakfasts, patient appreciation events, free health screenings, and more.

“If you know anyone that is under-insured or uninsured, let them know that they can reach out to us,” Cornelius said.

