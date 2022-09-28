Central Georgia has a lot to offer for Ian evacuees

From antiquing to museums, there is a lot to do

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lots of Floridians will be hunkered down in some of our Central Georgia counties for the next few days with a little time to spare.

There are a ton of things to do in Central Georgia, and we're going to concentrate on Byron, Perry, and Warner Robins.

You cannot go wrong by visiting the Museum of Aviation. This is the second-largest air museum in the country and it is absolutely free to get in.

The building has three floors to explore, many of the displays are interactive, and outside, there is a cool playground shaped like a plane.

Five minutes away in Warner Robins, you'll find the historic Train Depot.

This is also free for you to go in and tour any of the four buildings during the weekdays.

Marsha Buzzell is the director of the Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

"And it's historic because cabooses don't exist anymore," she said with a smile.

A red caboose is chock full of stuff inside.

Right next door sits the Elberta Depot Heritage Center with more memorabilia including a model train.

Next, hop over to Mildred's Country Store.

"That is an actual person that lived in Houston County. She had the building, it was just a hopping place for talking and get your morning coffee and all of that," she said. "It's full of original product -- some of it's never been opened. It even has the barbershop where you can get your haircut."

Perry has a quaint downtown full of shops to explore, and the city's cemetery is worth a stop with its historic graves and Spanish moss waving in the wind.

It also has tombstones made of zinc. Ellie Loudermilk is writing a book on the area.

"They called in gold marble back in the day -- it dates sometimes between 1860 to 1890. They were not made very long, but we have three of them out here," she said.

Lots of folks let their hunger drive them to Buc-ee's, one of the state's largest convenience stores.

Besides gas and food, they have aisles and aisles of shopping.

And speaking of finding treasure, the Big Peach Antique Mall is a maze of stuff from the past.

So pick your pastime and enjoy some of the best this area has to offer.