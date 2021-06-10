Central Georgia health systems to offer mammograms throughout October

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

MACON, Ga. — When it comes to your health, one topic that's a main focus during this month is breast cancer.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and Central Georgia Health Systems want to make sure you prioritize screenings.

That includes Atrium Health Navicent, which has events throughout the month to promote breast cancer awareness and education.

Atrium Health Navicent wants to focus on breast cancer health with a mammogram marathon.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

They say a woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

But one way to help find cancer early is through a mammogram.

Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., a mammogram marathon event will happen at six Atrium Health Navicent locations across Central Georgia.

That includes sites in Macon, Milledgeville, Byron, and Forsyth.

The health system says you don't need an appointment and walk-ins are welcome.

Screening grants are available if you don't have insurance or are under-insured. But you'll need to check with Atrium Health Navicent to see if you're eligible.

Also on three Thursdays this month, Atrium Health Navicent says employees will have a chance to schedule their yearly mammogram.

That's Thursday, October 21, and October 28.

That's not the only health system hoping to help with early screening.

Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North will offer special cash-pricing on screening mammograms with no physician referral needed.

If not covered completely by insurance, the hospitals will offer mammograms for $59.

This does not include radiologist's fees, but they'll also provide those at a lower rate.

This runs throughout the month.

Just call the hospitals to schedule.