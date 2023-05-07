Here are some ways you can donate blood this summer, other Central Georgians are already donating

One donation of blood has the potential to save three lives.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds in the U.S. someone is in need of blood, and the red cross supplies about 40% of it.

This week, 13WMAZ is partnering with the Red Cross to help make sure blood is accessible. Two blood drives were held in Macon and Warner Robins on Wednesday.

Both locations saw a steady crowd. James McCray found himself hooked up to one of the machines in Warner Robins.

He says as a former U.S. Marine he likes to give a helping hand.

"I've been seeing a lot of information on the internet saying they had an urgent need for blood, so I decided to come on out," he said.

The blood drive saw many types of givers, over in Macon, Margaret Zimmerman is a long time donor.

"She said it was 41 or 42 pints that I've given through the years," Zimmerman said.

In the last 50 years, each one of those 42 donations could have saved three lives. That's about 126 lives.

As a former medical employee, she says she understands the importance.

"Between the hospitals and public health I've always seen the need for blood and the good it can do. It's important for me to give back," Zimmerman said.

Betty Hawthorne, another donor, says it's just a good thing to do.

Hawthorne is a newbie. This was her second time giving blood. Her first time was on her birthday this year. She said she wanted to give to others.

This time she made serving others a family affair. She got her blood drawn with her son.

"It takes literally 30 minutes to give blood, and you save 3 to 4 lives with the little bit of blood that you give," Hawthorne said.

She says the process is always easy and it's an easy way to help others.

Holly Winner, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Central Midwest Georgia, says their goal this week is to collect 90 units of blood.

She says these units go a long way.

"Whether it's a disease, it's cancer, it's an accident that happens. There's a lot of different reasons that someone could need this, and you don't ever know when you could be the one that needs the gift of life-saving blood," Winner said.