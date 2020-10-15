Before retirement in 2008, Davis was the head coach at Westside in Macon, finishing his career with 352 wins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One of Central Georgia’s winningest high school football coaches passed away Thursday morning. Robert Davis was 77.

Before his retirement in 2008, Davis was the head coach at Westside in Macon, where he finished his career with 352 wins.

Prior to his stint in Macon, Davis spent 23 years as the head football coach at Warner Robins High School. That's where he gained his most success, leading the Demons to a 253-41 record and three state championships, including a national title in 1976.

He also won 20 region titles in his 36 seasons as a head coach without ever having a losing record.