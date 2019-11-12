WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some Houston County students say they're hoping the third time is the charm. Warner Robins High School is gearing up for the GHSA 5A State Championship.

Sabrina Burse spoke to some students who say the demons are ready to take on the Buford Wolves. Student James Turner is a member of the "Screaming Demons," the hype squad for Warner Robins High School.

He's itching to watch the Buford Wolves and Demons matchup.

"I'm nervous," said Turner.

This is the third straight year Warner Robins High School is playing in the state championship.

They lost to Rome in 2017, and they lost against Bainbridge the following year.

"We were given a run for our money, and eventually, we lost and it kind of stings, but hopefully, we got it this year," said Turner.

It's Syndey Dawsey's last year cheering on the sidelines for the demons. She says it would be special to bring home the win.

"I think a lot of people sometimes doubt us and we have to show them that we are in it to win it," said Dawsey.

Anastacia Del Rio will show her school spirit at the championship with her fingers crossed.

"Last year, we went in thinking we had it in the bag. I want to make sure that we go in being humble and so we play our best," said Del Rio.

Turner says the Demons have the potential to finish strong with head football coach Marquis Westbrook leading the team.

"Coach Westbrook has done an amazing job. You know, he's said, 'Focus one game at a time, and hopefully, it's joy, elation, and victory this year,'" said Turner.

The game is Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as the Braves' Turner Field.

Warner Robins High is hosting a "Demon Walk" sendoff for its football team on Friday around 10 a.m.

You can come show your support dressed in red on the sidewalks on South Davis Drive and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

