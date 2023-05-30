'I thank God for being an American': Central Georgia honors America's fallen vets through ceremonies

On Memorial Day, dozens of people remembered America's fallen heroes with prayers, music and patriotic tribute.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgians gathered to mark Memorial Day at Macon's Linwood Cemetery.

It's the resting place of Rodney Davis, the city's only Medal of Honor winner, and many of Macon's leading African American citizens.

The guest speaker was Nicole Persley of Florida. She is the great-niece of Louis H. Persley of Macon, a pioneering architect and World War One veteran. Persley says the holiday is for remembering stories like his.

"Memorial Day allows us a day and a place to connect with these stories," Persley said. "These stories of resilience and determination in the face of unimaginable hardship."

In Warner Robins, they held their Memorial Day event Monday afternoon at Veterans Park.

Groups that attended include Kappa Epsilon Psi Sorority Inc., The Veterans of Foreign War, Vietnam Veterans of American 443, REMEO Vietnam Veterans, Vietnam Veterans 902, and American Legion 594 & 172.

The program included a poem read by Vietnam Veteran William Carey and the presentation of colors from the Warner Robins Police and Fire Honor Guard.

United States Air Force and Vietnam War veteran Sam Johnson says he wants people to remember the true meaning of the day.

"Big businesses made it into a money-making process but we all need to reflect upon the people who died for our freedom,"

He says he was glad the city honors the day.

"I just thank God for all of the other veterans that I am able to fellowship with, and I thank God for being an American," he says.