Georgia's COVID-19 cases are dramatically increasing two weeks after Thanksgiving. Leaders of three major hospitals are begging people to be smart for Christmas.

Over 46,000 people in Georgia know firsthand what it's like to have COVID-19.

"If I coughed, it was like getting stabbed with a knife," said Jordan Josey back in April.

"The first thing I thought to myself was, 'OK, I'm going to die,'" Jennifer Clark told 13WMAZ in September, and that number is expected to keep going up.

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Coliseum Medical Centers says the jump in numbers is a mix of people getting together for Thanksgiving and more people gathering inside as the temperature drops.

"I personally have several patients I am caring for right now who definitely caught it over Thanksgiving from family members," says Hoffman. "If people get together over Christmas, they're taking the risk of spreading it to a family member who may not survive."

Georgia added 6,062 new cases on Thursday.

A new single day record for new cases in the state.

Hoffman says things will likely get worse before they get better.

"Unless we have some radical changes in people's behavior, and I don't think that is likely to happen, then yes. It's a virus. As long as there is person to person contact between infected people and people who can get infected, it's gonna keep spreading and it is gonna keep on growing and it's gonna keep getting worse."

Hospital leaders came together on Friday to warn the community that this is not over yet.

"Our healthcare workforce is fatigued. They are tired, so it is not only the physical strain, but it's the mental strain on our workers as well," says Coliseum CEO Stephen Daugherty.

Charles Briscoe, CEO of Houston Medical Center, says we've got to work to give our healthcare workers a break.

"They are outstanding and they are worn out. That is just another point, another reason, we're begging the community to be smart and do what we're asking you to do."

He also says the community cannot afford to let the numbers skyrocket.

"We've got to beg the community to help us out here and be smart with what you're doing so we don't get overrun and then we ultimately lose access to care for the entire community," Briscoe says.

Briscoe says they still have plenty of PPE and COVID-19 tests.

"We have just today begun to plan to bring in an additional unit into play, based on our surge plan."

Dr. Tom Oliver, acting President and CEO of Navicent Health, says the community can't afford a surge like we saw this summer.

"There are hospitals around the world who have been overrun with COVID patients when they have a precipitous rise in COVID in the community, and that's what we're trying to avoid here," he says. "If we were to get large numbers of COVID patients, it could really strain our capacity."

Currently about 600 of Navicent's 637 beds are filled. Only 10% are COVID-19 patients, while the rest are injuries and other illnesses.

Oliver says at the end of July and early August, they maxed out at 140 COVID patients at the Medical Center.

"If we had that many patients now, on top of our census, we would be very very strained."

Daugherty says while the COVID-19 patients don't take up a large percentage of their beds, they are "resource intensive" patients.

"They place a lot of strain on our medical staff and on our nursing and other patient care staff, so the more of those you have, the greater strain it puts on us and takes resources away from treating all those other illnesses."

He also wants to remind young people, that although their symptoms may not be as extreme, they are not bulletproof.

Oliver says with a vaccine right around the corner, we are likely nearing the end.

"We're close. We're close to potentially ending this pandemic and so, I would just say now is the time to really double down on our efforts."

Dr. Hoffman agrees.

"A vaccine is here. An end is in sight. Sometime in spring or early summer, most of us will have been vaccinated and this situation will be, if not entirely over, a heck of a lot better," she says. "For right now, this is the most important time to buckle down and just be careful."

As for the timeline of the vaccine getting to our hospitals. Daugherty says they are ready for that shipment.

"We've all registered with the state and expect early use authorization very soon for the Pfizer vaccine. However, on a call today, we learned the ramp up and release of that vaccine will take several days to a week. One, they want to test the logistics system to make sure that they can deliver the vaccine and gets distributed as designed."

He says the first doses will go towards the people most at risk in the hospital, like emergency departments and ICUs.

On Friday, Coliseum Medical Centers has 42 COVID-19 patients, Houston Medical Center has 45 and Navicent has 61 total at their Bibb, Peach and Baldwin County hospitals.