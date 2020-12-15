In an email, Navicent Health says they anticipate the first shipment will arrive this week

MACON, Ga. — Georgia received its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Over 5,800 doses went to the Savannah area Monday afternoon, where they began vaccinating healthcare workers.

There is still no official word on when Central Georgia hospitals will get their first doses. However, in an email, Navicent Health says they are anticipating to get their first doses of the freezer-packed vaccine vials later this week.

"All of our hospitals, Atrium, Houston Healthcare and Coliseum Health System, are prepared to receive that vaccine. We've all registered with the state," Coliseum's CEO Steve Daugherty said in a press conference with all three health systems on Friday.

He said the 'ramp up and release' of the vaccine in Georgia may take several days to a week.

"They want to test the logistics system to make sure that they can deliver the vaccine and that it gets distributed as designed."

Once they do get their first doses, Daugherty says they will go to the areas of the hospital that are most exposed.

"That generally means the emergency departments, ICUs and then those units where we are cohorting the COVID positive patients that are admitted to the hospital."

Navicent, Coliseum, Houston Medical and Fairview Park all say they are just waiting for more information from the state.

"I will take that vaccine as soon as my priority comes up on the vaccine distribution," Daugherty said on Friday.

Last week, Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the Department of Public Health said they expect to have all healthcare workers vaccinated by early January.