Central Georgia hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian evacuees

Hotels across areas like Perry and Warner Robins are seeing more bookings, and they believed they're by Florida evacuees.



"We have I'll say 16-20 rooms of people with FEMA that’s coming in. They started coming in 2 days ago and they'll be checking in today for like 15 days," she said.



McElroy says the 88-room hotel is now fully booked and staff are on standby.



"We make sure we're double-staffed. We make sure we have two people here at all times of the day and we make sure we bring in everybody in housekeeping, and if push comes to shove and the weather gets bad, we'll always have someone here, someone gets to stay," she explained.



While the effects of Ian are uncertain, their preparedness is something they can check off the list.



“Feel free to contact us here at the Holiday Inn Express at Warner Robins and we'll be glad to take you guys in," she said.