Central Georgia hunters take aim at Buckarama event in Perry

Take a look inside this weekend's Buckarama at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — When one show comes to town, you know hunting season is about to begin.

Buckarama opened its doors at noon Friday and it runs through Sunday.

Folks got to hear plenty of callers squawk out with their colorful products.

This event brings thousands of hunters into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

Chehaw Park in south Georgia set up a booth and brought a cool visitor to hang out this weekend, a falcon!

Organizers say there are fewer vendors this year because of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Buckarama runs through 5 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.