Central Georgia HVAC technicians experience very busy summer

MACON, Ga. — It's easy to lose your cool with these high temperatures lately. However, things are turning up for HVAC technicians as some say they're busier this summer than last year.

13WMAZ tagged along with one company for the day and spoke with some customers who appreciated the service.

We Care Heating and Air Technical Manager Jheremy Klein says that when it gets hot, sometimes the phone never stops ringing, and they get over 300 to 500 service calls a week.

"We try and knock them all out, but there's too much work for one company,” he says.

Klein says it's normally busy in the summertime, but it's a little different this year.

"We just get days, if not weeks or so, backed up. Then after that, stuff usually tends to taper off a little, but this year, we've been pretty steady with how busy we've been,” he explains.

Klein says that 80% of air conditioning problems can be fixed in 35 to 40 minutes. He says it’s usually a capacitor or a clogged drain line. However, they can only do so much in a day.

"If they're not on call, they'll work seven calls. If they are on call, they'll work nine calls. But, we actually had a couple of technicians that I had to force to stop working just because of heat injuries and the precautions with that. I don't want any hospitalizations,” he says.

Klein says that you can get an appointment within 24 hours typically and is on a "first-come, first-serve" basis. However, he says some calls can take priority.

"We actually just had one house with a child, the other day, who had seizures because of heat sensitivity,” Klein explains. “We do our best to expedite calls like that and get it right the first time.”

We Care worked on Allie Kuipers’ AC unit. She’s been without cool air for the last week. She says temperatures climbed to 106 degrees in her home.

"I work from home, so I had to move everything to a relative's house to work from home because I had no air conditioning and it was just too hot. It was during that time when we had 100-degree temperatures. Plus, I have a small dog and she was just not surviving the heat,” Kuipers explains.

She says she'll never take AC for granted again.

"When you're not able to spend the night at your own house, or be in your own routine, it can seem like a very long time,” she says.