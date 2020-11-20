Dr. Jeff Stephens says it may seem like this vaccine has come out quickly, but there are three reasons for that -- time, money and experience.

MACON, Ga. — The race to get a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA continues, but one Central Georgia infectious disease specialist says the vaccines currently in the running look very promising.

Two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, say they've seen over 90 percent effectiveness in their vaccines, so far.

Navicent Health's Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jeffrey Stephens says that is a great sign.

"In a given year, the influenza vaccine is probably 40 to 60 percent effective. Measles vaccine is probably 90 percent effective. If you have a vaccine more than 90 percent, that is considered... that's really quite remarkable, and that would be as good as the best vaccines that we have," says Stephens.

He says it may seem like this vaccine has come out incredibly fast, but there are three reasons for that -- time, money, and experience.

"It will go through all the normal channels. I think in the '30s, a vaccine was approved in two or three years. The Ebola vaccine for the 2014 outbreak took four years, I think, but again, it's because of the amount of money and the expertise worldwide," he says. "Also, there has been coronavirus vaccine research with the Oxford Group because of the other coronaviruses we have. People have been looking at coronavirus vaccines prior to COVID-19."

Remember, the coronavirus is a family of viruses with several strains, but COVID-19 is a new disease caused by a novel coronavirus, named for the year it first appeared.

He says he understands some people may be hesitant to be first in line to get the vaccine, but he encourages people to look at the research.

"People are hesitant and I would say that, again, you can't tell people what to do, but I would say look at the numbers, look at the data. I suspect the FDA is going to be very... make sure the 'I's' are dotted and the 'T's' are crossed."

Stephens says there are more than 100 vaccine candidates being looked at around the world.

"It's pretty remarkable, but I think it has to do more with that we have the ability to stand things up quicker than we did in the past. The need is so high."

He says he doesn't know how the vaccine will be given out, but there is discussion of giving first responders and health care workers the first dose of the vaccine when it is approved.

"I would suspect that there will be some people, if it's approved in the very near future, there will probably be people in this area who get it before the first of the year, but the vast majority of the people, it will be in 2021 and that timeline... you just would not be able to know right now," says Stephens. "I would say this is weeks to months and not months to years."