Local News

Central Georgia inventor teams up with charity for holiday toy drive

The Mr. Zippy is an educational toy that teaches gratitude to children ages 1 and up.

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia toy inventor is spreading Christmas joy through a toy drive.

Rachel Moore, the CEO of Moore of Rachel, Inc. and the inventor of the Mr. Zippy bib product line, has partnered with a local charity for a Mr. Zippy plushie Christmas toy drive.

At Saturday's toy drive, more than 50 families will receive a Mr. Zippy toy.

"It's very important to teach our children, especially at an early age, on how to be grateful and how to have gratitude, and what a better way to do it than a little toy that teaches them how to be grateful?" Moore said.

The toy drive is happening Saturday, Christmas Eve, at:

Southern Grace Creations

1625 Bass Road

Unit 170

 In Macon, from 10 a.m. to noon.

