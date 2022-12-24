Central Georgia inventor teams up with charity for holiday toy drive

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia toy inventor is spreading Christmas joy through a toy drive.
Rachel Moore, the CEO of Moore of Rachel, Inc. and the inventor of the Mr. Zippy bib product line, has partnered with a local charity for a Mr. Zippy plushie Christmas toy drive.
The Zippy is an educational toy that teaches gratitude to children ages 1 and up.
At Saturday's toy drive, more than 50 families will receive a Mr. Zippy toy.
"It's very important to teach our children, especially at an early age, on how to be grateful and how to have gratitude, and what a better way to do it than a little toy that teaches them how to be grateful?" Moore said.
The toy drive is happening Saturday, Christmas Eve, at:
Southern Grace Creations
1625 Bass Road
Unit 170
In Macon, from 10 a.m. to noon.