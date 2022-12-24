Central Georgia inventor teams up with charity for holiday toy drive

Rachel Moore, the CEO of Moore of Rachel, Inc. and the inventor of the Mr. Zippy bib product line, has partnered with a local charity for a Mr. Zippy plushie Christmas toy drive.

"It's very important to teach our children, especially at an early age, on how to be grateful and how to have gratitude, and what a better way to do it than a little toy that teaches them how to be grateful?" Moore said.