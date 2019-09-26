MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Sewing Machine Operator
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and six months experience preferred
Job ID: 3793110131
Operates sewing machine to joins cut parts to fabricate upholstery coverings for sofas, loveseats, recliners, and cushions. May sew hand pull bands into seams for upholstered parts. May sew welts or false pleat into upholstered furniture covers. May sew cord into fabric to make box pleats. Will sew upholstery according to written specifications.
--------------------
Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $29.68hr
Requirements: Two years of experience and at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3862537340
Will be responsible for troubleshooting, repairing, and installing pneumatic and hydraulic systems, control valves, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps. Maintenance Mechanics are also responsible for troubleshooting and repairing AC/DC electrical systems, reading schematics, and using electrical testing equipment (Volt-Ohm meter, amp meter, oscilloscope).
--------------------
Job Title: Production Operator
Location: Macon
Pay: $11.39hr
Education: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3850999559
Inspect materials
Perform routine sampling of materials and products
Work as part of a production line
--------------------
Job Title: Housekeeper 1
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of housekeeping experience
Job ID: 3851414829
Performs any combination of duties to maintain order, sanitation, and cleanliness in facilities.
Maintains supplies as needed.
Cleans and straightens assigned areas.
Collects, sorts, launders, transports and distributes linens and uniforms.
May mend linens and assist in preventative maintenance and repair.
Observes required safety precautions in disposing of contaminated refuse.
--------------------
Job Title: Operations Manager
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two years of experience
Job ID: 3843448908
As an Operations Manager, you will have the opportunity to lead an inbound operation, outbound operation, or a functional process on a specified shift or across multiple shifts within a Fulfillment Center. You will be responsible for leading, developing, and engaging a team of exceptional talent that makes innovation possible; one of your main focuses will be motivating, mentoring, and coaching your team to become the best leaders they can be.
--------------------
Job Title: Security Assistant 1
Location: Warner Robins
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience
Job ID: 3854012763
To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.
--------------------
Job Title: MIS Specialist
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience
Job ID: 3856234101
Will support, advise, and maintain, various computer operations throughout a facility, including technical support, telecommunication, computer operations, and network administration.
--------------------
Job Title: Farm Worker
Location: Dublin
Pay: $8.00hr
Requirements: 18 years old
Job ID: 3862886076)
This position consists of working in field pulling weeds and cleaning debris and working outdoors. The period of employment is from 09/13/2019 until 10/30/2019. The duration of employment may vary.
