MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Sewing Machine Operator

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and six months experience preferred

Job ID: 3793110131

Operates sewing machine to joins cut parts to fabricate upholstery coverings for sofas, loveseats, recliners, and cushions. May sew hand pull bands into seams for upholstered parts. May sew welts or false pleat into upholstered furniture covers. May sew cord into fabric to make box pleats. Will sew upholstery according to written specifications.

--------------------

Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $29.68hr

Requirements: Two years of experience and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3862537340

Will be responsible for troubleshooting, repairing, and installing pneumatic and hydraulic systems, control valves, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps. Maintenance Mechanics are also responsible for troubleshooting and repairing AC/DC electrical systems, reading schematics, and using electrical testing equipment (Volt-Ohm meter, amp meter, oscilloscope).

--------------------

Job Title: Production Operator

Location: Macon

Pay: $11.39hr

Education: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3850999559

Inspect materials

Perform routine sampling of materials and products

Work as part of a production line

--------------------

Job Title: Housekeeper 1

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of housekeeping experience

Job ID: 3851414829

Performs any combination of duties to maintain order, sanitation, and cleanliness in facilities.

Maintains supplies as needed.

Cleans and straightens assigned areas.

Collects, sorts, launders, transports and distributes linens and uniforms.

May mend linens and assist in preventative maintenance and repair.

Observes required safety precautions in disposing of contaminated refuse.

--------------------

Job Title: Operations Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two years of experience

Job ID: 3843448908

As an Operations Manager, you will have the opportunity to lead an inbound operation, outbound operation, or a functional process on a specified shift or across multiple shifts within a Fulfillment Center. You will be responsible for leading, developing, and engaging a team of exceptional talent that makes innovation possible; one of your main focuses will be motivating, mentoring, and coaching your team to become the best leaders they can be.

--------------------

Job Title: Security Assistant 1

Location: Warner Robins

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job ID: 3854012763

To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.

--------------------

Job Title: MIS Specialist

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience

Job ID: 3856234101

Will support, advise, and maintain, various computer operations throughout a facility, including technical support, telecommunication, computer operations, and network administration.

--------------------

Job Title: Farm Worker

Location: Dublin

Pay: $8.00hr

Requirements: 18 years old

Job ID: 3862886076)

This position consists of working in field pulling weeds and cleaning debris and working outdoors. The period of employment is from 09/13/2019 until 10/30/2019. The duration of employment may vary.

