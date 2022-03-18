Central Georgia jobseekers look for success at Robins Regional Chamber job fair

It gave people a chance to start or make a change in their career.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If a company announced it planned to hire 1,600 workers, it would grab some attention.

That's how many jobs were up for grabs in Houston County Thursday as more than 40 different companies joined forces for a job fair.

Robins Regional Chamber hosted the job fair at the North Houston Sports Complex.

It gave people a chance to start or make a change in their career.

CEO and president of the chamber April Bragg says they're excited about the turnout, which she says was, "Off the charts -- you could tell people were a little nervous, excited about the opportunity to meet with people. We got other employers that are just taking applications and resumes and they were trying to fill hundreds of jobs."

One jobseeker, Khylia Powell, says feels good about finding success.

"So what I found so far actually is Houston Healthcare. I actually went to go talk to them and they really seemed interested in me completing my bachelor's in July, and they gave me a lot of opportunities," said Powell.