Macon — The time for eating at Thanksgiving seems to be getting shorter every year as Black Friday shopping extends further and further into the turkey holiday.

A line was especially long at Best Buy in Macon hours before the store even opened.

"We just want to get some of these deals," said Crystal Mitchell.

Mitchell had been in line since at least 3:30 p.m. -- an hour and a half before the store opened at 5 p.m.

Some people were in line as early as 7 a.m., while others like Derek Vickery scoped the area out beforehand.

"We've been here since about 2 p.m. or so. [We] rode up here earlier just to see what was going on, see how many people were up here," Vickery said.

Asked when he had time to eat Thanksgiving dinner, Vickery was not the only one to say that he pushed the whole holiday back a day or two.

He took advantage of the extra free time to get in on early deals.

"With the doorbusters and stuff like that you kind of have to get up here when it starts up or you're really just not going to get what you're after and then on top of that, at least this year, everybody decided to do their Thanksgiving things on the days after Thanksgiving so it worked out pretty good this year," Vickery said.

Vickery plans on having Thanksgiving dinner over the next few days including a "Friendsgiving" on Saturday.

Darrell Kemp waited in line on Thursday and said it was because his family would not be there until the weekend.

He spent the day shopping ahead of his shift at Walmart which also opened up at 6 p.m.

For some like Mitchell, the day ended in sweet shopping victory.

"I'm about to pull around back to pick up my T.V., a 43-inch smart TV for $129. Thanks Best Buy!," Mitchell said.

For others like Carol and Wessleigh Calloway, shoppers from Atlanta visiting family in Macon, the trip to Best Buy ended in disappointment.

"Well, we wanted the Toshiba T.V. and we found out they had given out numbers and we were trying to finish our Thanksgiving dinner so it didn't work out," Carol said.

The Calloways said that they were not discouraged and would continue their shopping at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove.

