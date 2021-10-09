'One of the tough ones': Central Georgia law enforcement agencies deal with COVID

We know of at least five law enforcement employees across Central Georgia currently in the hospital with COVID complications.

MACON, Ga. — Across the country, law enforcement officers are feeling the effects COVID-19, both out in the field and at home.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is just one of those departments with a deputy in the hospital.

"He's one of the good ones. He's like the tip of the spear up here, I guess you would say, you use that a lot. He makes a lot of cases and he leads by example, he's a good man," said Inv. Barron Hall.

Sgt. Travis Walker works in the patrol division for Jones County and although colleagues say he's not on a ventilator, he is in the hospital with COVID complications.

Inv. Crystal Murphy says his presence is missed in the office.

"He's one of those guys that you love to work with, he's always -- I don't wanna say he's always in a good mood because I'm sure he has days like the rest of us -- but he is somebody that when he comes to work, he's a joy to be around," she said.

Hall, who has worked with Walker for almost a decade, says he and the rest of the team are all confident he'll be home soon.

"He's one of the tough ones, there's no doubt in my mind he'll kick it and then hopefully we'll get to be working with him again in as we call it 'the dark side' over here in investigations," said Hall.

In Bibb County, the sheriff's office says they've had three positive cases in the last month and there are three employees in the hospital, but not all of them are deputies.

In Peach County, the 911 Center says Supervisor Jason Shaw was admitted to Houston Medical Center in mid-August and is now on a ventilator.