Central Georgia lawmakers talk priorities for 2022 legislative session

From healthcare to more protection for law enforcement, lawmakers are already preparing for the session less than two weeks away

MACON, Ga. — We’re just two weeks away from when legislators head to the Capitol for the start of the 2022 legislative session.

13WMAZ spoke to some Central Georgia legislators about the big topics they expect to see this session and what they hope makes it to the Governor's desk.

As the state sees another surge in COVID-19 cases, healthcare is top of mind for many Georgia legislators.

State Sen. David Lucas says access to healthcare, particularly for rural parts of the state, telehealth, and expansion of Medicaid will be a focus.

"We've got to fix our healthcare. Medicaid expansion is one of the ways to do it. It's been a policy of the majority party not to do," Lucas said.

The pandemic has also shed light on the need for mental health resources.

"We don't have enough accessibility to mental health for our citizens and young people also across our state," said state Rep. Robert Dickey.

Dickey and state Sen. John Kennedy say lawmakers are already working on legislation focused around streamlining resources.

"A lot of those issues and challenges being really put on the backs of law enforcement and we've got to make sure that rather than most folks just wind up being someone that's locked up, that they're treated properly, that they're getting mental health care and that if they need to be somewhere, they're placed properly," Kennedy said.

And, hot topics from the last session are almost guaranteed to be debated this year. They include election reform and issues surrounding Senate Bill 202.

Also, sports betting may make a comeback.

Senator David Lucas says he wants to consider legislation on legalizing it so the state can rake in revenue to potentially help the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

"It’s not controversial. People are doing it anyway. They’re doing it now. People make wagers all the time. People gamble all the time," Lucas said.

"I don’t think we’re all on one page even if you were to pass it... where to apply the extra revenue," Dickey said.

There’s bound to be bills relating to crime and public safety. Senator Kennedy says the Republican Caucus is looking into a "Safe Communities Act" and an "Anti-Rioting Act."

"Things that stem from making sure that the men and women in blue that are out there doing what they can to keep the rest of us safe... in fact, that they have a safe working environment as well and so that there's protections in place," Kennedy said.

However, when asked about the specifics of those laws, Kennedy says the legislation is still being drafted.

Session is scheduled to start Jan. 10 and adjourn on March 31.