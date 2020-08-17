The new order gives local governments the power to set and enforce mask ordinances on public property

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The ball is now back in local government's court after Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order on requiring people to wear masks.

Dublin city council passed their mask mandate on August 11th, three days before Governor Kemp signed his latest order.

It says masks should be worn inside businesses or while outside if social distancing is not possible.

Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert plans to resume the conversation with commissioners Tuesday.

He told 13WMAZ in a statement they are "looking at proposing a mask ordinance that would be in line with what is allowed to better protect public health."

Commissioner Mallory Jones says while he supports wearing a mask, he doesn't think they need a mandate.

"I don't think we need additional measures. That would be my stance. I think people are responsible and intelligent enough to know what they should do," says Jones.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman suggests requiring masks during business hours Monday through Friday and at all times where there are 25 people or more.

In Warner Robins, Mayor Randy Toms says he is still encouraging everyone to wear a mask and says mandating masks would be a complicated decision.

"I think it’s a very serious virus and I think it’s making people sick and it really is taking lives," says Toms. "Personally, I don’t think that we need to mandate masks. I think that people in Houston County are doing a great job of wearing their masks in most places."

He says by mandating masks in one Houston County city, but not the others, could be complicated because people may not know where one city stops and the other starts.

It would also make it difficult to enforce, but he is open to a discussion with both Perry and Centerville mayors.

"I'm certainly open for their suggestions. I'm not completely close-minded on the issue," says Toms.

He says for now, he wants to trust the people of Warner Robins to not let their guard down.

"I don't think it takes a mandate to entice people to do the right think and that is to put the mask on," says Toms. "We’re getting tired of wearing masks, we’re getting tired of talking about this virus, we’re getting tired about all this, but now is not the time for us to get tired and let our guard down. Now is the time, more than ever, for us just to put the mask on."

Governor Kemp's order says if a mandate is put in place, fines and penalties cannot exceed $50 and local governments should distribute masks to people who cannot afford them.