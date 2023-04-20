Central Georgia legalization supporters say cannabis has health benefits

People who support legalization say making the drug more widely available may help fight the opioid epidemic.

MACON, Ga. — The second annual West Collective Jubilee and 4/20 Forum was held in Macon's Ingleside neighborhood Thursday, an event focused on educating people on the medical and recreational use of marijuana.

Currently in the state of Georgia, marijuana is not legal for any type of use, but supporters want to make the focus on the medical side.

"I think Georgia is in a really great place right now because it's in its infancy of legalization. There's an opportunity to really focus on the medicinal side of this plant," said Chealsea Breann, who helped put the second annual West Collective Jubilee and 4/20 Forum together.

Organizers argue that cannabis can help provide an alternative to opioid use.

"Our body has a endocannabinoid system. We have endocannabinoid receptors in our brain and all the way through the rest of our body. We have been severely depleted of a natural nutrient that our body needs to survive," Breann said.

A study by Frontiers in Psychiatry found CBD to be a promising treatment for substance abuse disorder.

Tripp Talley with Macon Recovers says there are many ways to help someone on their road to recovery.

"We don't judge people one way or the other. Someone people might be abstinence-based, some might use marijuana so that they don't drink, or use something like suboxone or methadone so they're not using heroin," said Talley.

Amanda West is the owner of the West Collective, a CBD boutique in Ingleside. She says it's important to make sure to use CBD safely.

"What's OK for one person is not going to be OK for another person, so we always advocate about starting slow and making sure you're being safe with it and not overdoing it," West said.

Breann says the event's goal is to raise awareness and voices about marijuana use in Georgia.

"This is something that a lot of people want in the medical community, to the on-the-street consumers," Breann said.

Supporters hope it can make a difference in the state.

The event was held at the Society Garden.