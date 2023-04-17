Mental Health Monday: Central Georgia organization helping people deal with trauma through yoga

April is Child Abuse Prevention month. This local organization is hosting a series of activities to bring awareness.

MACON, Ga. — Trauma is nothing to play with. It can affect adults, kids and anyone at any age. An organization is working to provide awareness about childhood trauma because it can carry on into adulthood.

We are not what happens to us, but what we choose to do with it. Resilient Middle Georgia aims to spread that message through no-cost services to people in Central Georgia.

"What we do with Resilient Middle Georgia is help others understand adverse childhood experiences, but these continue onto adulthood," says Amanda Juarez, project coordinator.

For April, Child Abuse Prevention month, they're hosting a series of activities to bring awareness to mental health—one of the events is trauma-sensitive yoga and meditation.

"When we have experienced traumatic events. Our bodies naturally get stuck in that state," says Juarez.

She says over time that can create problems with heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.

"What we're working to do with this trauma-sensitive yoga mindfulness meditation and breathing techniques is to help calm this fight or flight response," says Juarez.

To help find peace in the craziness life may throw our way.

"It keeps our bodies in a balanced space. It's not created those health issues your body will see over time," says Juarez.