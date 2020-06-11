Uncorked by Georgia Bob's is holding a holiday silent auction to benefit Critical Care for Animal Angels.

MACON, Ga. — A local organization is holding an auction Friday to raise money for animal expenses.

Uncorked by Georgia Bob's is holding a holiday silent auction to benefit Critical Care for Animal Angels. The auction will be held online and be open to anyone in Central Georgia. Some of the items that will auction off include tickets to Wild Adventures, Zoo Atlanta, and more.

Fundraising coordinator Angela Polk says this is a huge benefit to the community and our furry friends.

"The money that we raise is all about them. Like I said, it's buying daily food, water, puppy pads, medication -- whether it's heartworm, allergy medicine, whether it's antibiotics -- hey, some of them even need pain medicines, so this affords us the ability to buy those medicines," Polk said.

There will more than 200 items up for auction. To register and bid, visit their website.