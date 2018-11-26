MACON — You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but do you participate in Giving Tuesday?

Groups across the state want you to donate money to make sure they can continue helping the community, and they call it Georgia Gives Day.

MORE INFO | Giving Tuesday: How you can help after all that holiday spending

RELATED | Show your favorite nonprofit some love this Georgia Gives Day

Brandon Bishop starts his days early at the Methodist Home.

"Making sure our kids are well cared for, and our staff have the tools necessary to do their job," Bishop said.

The Methodist Home has more than 70 kids under their roof, which can get a little pricey.

"There is a gap from what we get reimbursed from the state, and what it actually costs to cover the care for a child, to provide the opportunity, that we believe is absolutely necessary to restore the childhood," Bishop said.

CEO Alison Evans says it takes millions of dollars to keep everything running each year, but days like Giving Tuesday make sure their doors stay open.

"We have set a very, high and ambitious goal, of raising $55,000 dollars for our boys and girls," Evans said.

Giving Tuesday started in 2012, kicking off the giving season, by supporting organizations.

"I believe we provide a home for children who would not otherwise have it, we want to restore childhoods, strengthen family, and build up people, we are here to care for those children who need us the most," said Evans.

She says donations make sure kids are fed and the lights stay on, while also providing the basic necessities for kids.

"Here on campus, we have a gymnasium, we have a swimming pool, it is really an amazing community," Evans said.

Bishop says any donation helps make sure these kids stay happy.

"They have the opportunity to be in a safe place. A lot of our kids have come through very traumatic experiences in life, they've had to grow up way too fast," Bishop said.

The home has already raised more $40,000, and plenty of organizations are also participating in Giving Tuesday. If you want more information on Giving Tuesday you can click this link.

© 2018 WMAZ