PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Pecan farmer Hudson Jerles with Zenithland Farms looks to see how his crop grew.

Jerles says, "Pretty good."

In October and November, farmers start harvesting pecans. How well they do depends on summer rain.

"A really rainy summer, it makes it very expensive and time-consuming and difficult to grow a good, healthy crop," says Jerles.

Hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe weather knocks down a pecan before they're ready.

"Especially knocking and blowing good nuts out of the trees, and with all the rain and water on the ground, you end up having kernel rots, so you lose part of your crop," says Jerles.

After Hurricane Michael passed through Central Georgia, the pecan crop was among the storm damage.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Georgia was projected to produce 100 million pounds of pecans last season, but came out with half of that.

"What we're thankful for this year is not having a hurricane. Hopeful to see how clean the orchards stay after we shake on a tree that needs to be cleaned up before we can harvest," says Jerles.

Money doesn't grow on trees, but farmers depend on the quality of nuts that rain down.

"It's really rewarding when it comes down to it, at the end of it all, when you get to this point of the year, you shake the tree and see what you grew all year," says Jerles.

Pecan farmers are staying optimistic on the final product of their crop.

"Unless we have a random tornado coming on, I'm pretty sure we're out of the woods with hurricanes. Now, it's just getting them out of the tree, off the ground, and into the market," says Jerles.

From the sound of the pecans cracking, the crop is looking strong.

