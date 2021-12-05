Central Georgia Pet Talent Show: Your videos (Week 2)

We asked for videos of yours pets showing off their skills, and now they're featured on our Pet Talent Show every Wednesday in May!

MACON, Ga. — Grab those treats because we are gearing up for some more tricks this week with our 13WMAZ Pet Talent Show. If you enjoyed last week, there are more furry friends that are sure to be a fan favorite to show off this week.

Central Georgia's pets are showing off more high flying and deep diving talent.

First up we have Traci Wagner's dog, Sniper. Maybe we should call him "Snapper" with how well he swims like a fish, diving all the way to the bottom of the pool to get a toy!

Next up, Christine Lastinger's dog Pepper is showing off all her fancy tricks. First the spin, then the classic roll and the grand finale. Talk about buy two tricks, get two free!

Now there's Roxy girl. She's rocking and rolling and spinning with it, but there's more. First a little flick of the wrist, and then she guesses which hand a treat is in!

Don Graham's dog Charlie is letting out all his emotions after a "ruff" day, pouncing on his squeaky toy. Nothing like a good stress reliever right? It's okay bud, we all have those days.

Out of right field comes Cid, Leslie Hoff's cat. She jumps for her toy, ready for the attack.

Dee Dee Wrigley's baby, Molly, is 15 years young, but she could still kick it with the pups. Molly has fantastic "paw-eye" coordination.

There's nothing quite like the welcome a dog gives you after a long day at work. Paul Midkiff's dog Charlie brings that excitement to a new level, zooming around after seeing his owner. That's the best welcome home! How could that not put a smile on your face?

Another great group of pets! Be sure to keep sending in your videos! You can submit them on the 13WMAZ app by finding the pet talent show section and submitting them there.