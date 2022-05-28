Central Georgia pilots show off their labor of love at the 2nd annual Mid-Georgia Canard Fly-in

PERRY, Ga. — Exciting stuff happened on Saturday in Perry.
The 2nd annual Mid-Georgia Canard Fly-in took place.
It was a family friendly event where pilots bring in the canard planes that they've spent time building. The event is like a 'Show and Tell' for pilots.
13WMAZ spoke to pilot and event coordinator Michael Beasley on what this event means to pilots.
"You spend a lot of years doing that so you become very attached to your aircraft. And it's not just yourself, it's your family because you're investing finances, and most importantly, your time. So it becomes a labor of love and when you're done with it, it is your baby and you love talking to other people who get to talk about their babies," he said.
The event lasted from 9am to 3pm and was located at the Perry-Houston County Airport.
