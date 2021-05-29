Central Georgia pools, beaches, water parks open for the summer

Only two pools opened Saturday in Macon, because of a staffing shortage.

MACON, Ga. — Public pools and water parks in Central Georgia are opening for the summer.

Public pools in Macon opened Memorial Day Weekend. The full summer schedule begins on June 1, with hours being from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost to get into the pools is $1, with an additional $1 to use the water slide at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center.

The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department is looking to hire lifeguards.

Rigby's Water World reopened its gates last weekend.

The park is back to its max capacity of 3,200 guests.

This years hours are weekdays 11 a .m. to 7 p.m., Saturday's 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday's 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The swimming area in Claystone Park at Lake Tobesofkee is now open.

Both Claystone & Arrowhead will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sandy Beach Park has been closed for construction.

If you're interested in working at a Macon pool, the pay starts off at $10.